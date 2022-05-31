Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.
NYSE BCO opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 25.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
