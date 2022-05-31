Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

NYSE BCO opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 25.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

