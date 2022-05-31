British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800 at UBS Group

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,817. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
