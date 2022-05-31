British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800 at UBS Group

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,817. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

