Brokerages Anticipate BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BuzzFeed.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZFD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ BZFD opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZFD. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BuzzFeed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.