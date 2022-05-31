Brokerages Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $161.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.70 million and the lowest is $161.07 million. Cars.com posted sales of $155.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $667.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.16 million to $668.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $709.22 million, with estimates ranging from $701.40 million to $717.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.13 million, a P/E ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

