Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Design Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGN stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.08.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

