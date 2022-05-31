Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.42 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $663.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on H. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,145 shares of company stock worth $521,380. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

