Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.77 Million

Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will post $76.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.29 million to $79.13 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $60.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $307.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $309.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $341.61 million, with estimates ranging from $336.69 million to $348.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.31 million, a P/E ratio of -37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

