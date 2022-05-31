Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will report $100.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.18 million. Inogen reported sales of $101.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $376.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $381.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $424.38 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $428.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on INGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

INGN stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $591.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

