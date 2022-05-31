Brokerages Anticipate Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

