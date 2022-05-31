Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:MDB traded up $17.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.06. The stock had a trading volume of 83,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.40. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.