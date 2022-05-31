Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at $3,585,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at $2,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMG opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.