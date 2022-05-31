Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

