Brokerages Anticipate ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ThermoGenesis’ earnings. ThermoGenesis reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ThermoGenesis.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 232.46% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.96. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.
About ThermoGenesis (Get Rating)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
