Brokerages Anticipate ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ThermoGenesis’ earnings. ThermoGenesis reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ThermoGenesis.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 232.46% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.96. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

