Brokerages Anticipate Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $27.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $40.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $148.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

Several brokerages have commented on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of DCFC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

