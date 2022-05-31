Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 62.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.89%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

