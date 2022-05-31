Brokerages Expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,216. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

