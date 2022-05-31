Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

