Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $210.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $92.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $910.16 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,225,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

