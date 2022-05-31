Brokerages Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to report sales of $130.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.66 million to $138.09 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $399.66 million, a P/E ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 0.76. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Cango by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

