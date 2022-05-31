Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%.

CZWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

CZWI opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

