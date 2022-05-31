Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $194.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.52 million to $196.60 million. Lindsay posted sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $713.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $16,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $13,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $13,373,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

