Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

SRAX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,156. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

