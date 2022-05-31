Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
