Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $395.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $413.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

