Brokerages Expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $4.49 billion. Westlake posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year sales of $14.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,917 shares of company stock worth $12,447,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

