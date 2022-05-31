Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price at $16.88

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

