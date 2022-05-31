Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price at $68.18

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $594,802,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $64,571,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $61,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

