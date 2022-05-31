Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $93.07

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.07.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

