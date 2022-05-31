Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $18.43

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,325 shares of company stock valued at $744,364.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

