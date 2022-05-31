Brokerages Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Price Target at $98.71

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $74,086,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $57,127,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLL opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.