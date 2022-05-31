Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,610,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,701. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

