Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Up 31.1% in May

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAMR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,454. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

