Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 383,176 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.
