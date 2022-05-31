BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

