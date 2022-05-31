Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

BRKR stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. Bruker has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

