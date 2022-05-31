BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.88 million. BTRS posted sales of $31.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $166.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $168.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $201.61 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $103,440. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter worth $57,976,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at about $30,765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.