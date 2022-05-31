BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $103,440. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 260,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.