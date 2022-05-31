Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in May

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,522,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 4,953,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,124.6 days.

Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

