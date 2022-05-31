Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in May

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,522,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 4,953,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,124.6 days.
Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
