Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.43) to GBX 2,935 ($37.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 3,050 ($38.59) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,225.60.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 59,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

