Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,070 at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,960 ($24.80) to GBX 2,070 ($26.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.85) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($24.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,202.14 ($27.86).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,726.50 ($21.84) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,609.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,748.72. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($28.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($20.41) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($102,036.94). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($62,807.95).

About Burberry Group (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.