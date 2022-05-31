Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BUR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 98,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,660. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the third quarter worth about $692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $13,687,000.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

