BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BuzzFeed.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZFD. Bank of America assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BuzzFeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

BZFD opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 358.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

