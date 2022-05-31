Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells $167,680.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $18.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,303.10. 60,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,319.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,512.74. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

