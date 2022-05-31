Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $77.25.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $800,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 16.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

