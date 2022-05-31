Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 26.8% in May

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 97,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.