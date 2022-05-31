Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CAL stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,633. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Caleres by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

