California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

