Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Up 28.8% in May

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

