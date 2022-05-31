Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil plays in the United States, is praiseworthy. It acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners, thereby expanding its Permian Basin operations. In the Delaware and Midland basins, two sub-basins of the broader Permian, the leading upstream energy player is operating four and two rigs, respectively. For 2022, Callon expects total production of 101-105 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), suggesting an improvement from 95.6 MBoe/d reported last year. Of the total, 64% will likely be crude oil. The rising oil price is likely to boost the company’s bottom line since most of its production comprises crude oil. Callon’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives are commendable.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPE. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,039 shares of company stock worth $72,505,530 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

