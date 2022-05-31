Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 561,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 164,062 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

