Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $159.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.57.

CPT stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $124.21 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 226.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

